Ames, IA

State Message Boards Change Times

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has changed the time it delivers those pithy safety reminders to motorists on the 80-some overhead message boards on Iowa’s interstates and highways. The Monday Messages program is now called Roadside Chats and the new slogans will appear on Fridays instead of Mondays. D-O-T spokeswoman Andrea Henry Friday is the second-highest fatal crash day of the week and it leads into the weekend — and Saturday is our highest day for fatal accidents. She says they want to catch both weekday commuter traffic and those drivers heading out for the weekend.

