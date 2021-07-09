Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peggy Gou returns with childhood-inspired single ‘I Go’

By Will Richards
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeggy Gou has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘I Go’ below. The track, which is the second of two singles the producer has shared this summer, is inspired by her experiences as a teenager in Korea. “When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Weatherall
Person
Peggy Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood#Ohhyuk#The Inner City Electronic#Primal Scream#Manchester#Warehouse Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthis song is sick

Peggy Gou Shares New Mystical Acid House Track, “I Go”

Just a month after releasing her first original song in two years, Korean superstar Peggy Gou is back with another whimsical single. This new one is called “I Go,” and features some signature Peggy elements that we can’t get enough of. “I Go” starts off with a groovy drum rhythm...
Musicwyomingpublicmedia.org

Peggy Gou, 'I Go'

There's vibe and there's substance – Peggy Gou's got both in spades. The Berlin-based, South Korean-born producer and DJ takes her time between singles, but every side shimmers with danceable depth. Peggy Gou says "I Go" is a tribute to her teenage years: "My own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving." The '90s house-inspired track vibrates like a glitter-pink Walkman on a summer day, its melody effervescent, backed by swagger-jacked synth-funk that turbocharges in the last minute.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou’s New Song “I Go”

Peggy Gou has shared a new song, “I Go,” out now via her own Gudu Records. It follows the track “Nabi,” which featured Hyukoh lead singer Oh Hyuk and was released in June. Take a listen to the South Korean producer/DJ’s latest track below. “I Go” takes influence from the...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Sam Fender returns with new album & single ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac as Hottest Record In The World, “Seventeen Going Under ” is the new indie single by North Shields crooner Sam Fender. The track is the title track of his forthcoming new album established for release on October 8th 2021. Musically as well as...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Logic Gets Inspirational On New Single "Get Up"

After saying "sike" on retirement, Logic has returned to dropping new music at a prolific rate. With a new album -- his first since the No I.D-produced No Pressure -- Bobby has followed up his "Vaccine" single with "Get Up," a song that finds him exploring a new musical direction. Though the track title might have hinted at a possible club banger, Logic's latest is actually far more mellow, a stripped-down blend of acoustic instrumentation and subtle hip-hop percussion.
MusicNME

Perfume return with groovy single ‘Polygon Wave’

Japanese electropop trio Perfume are back with a groovy new single, ‘Polygon Wave’. With funky guitars and thumping 4/4 beats, the single marks Perfume’s return to their original techno-pop style. Continuing the streak started by their 2020 single, ‘Saisei’, ‘Polygon Wave’ further departs from the future bass sound featured on their recent albums, 2018’s ‘Future Pop’ and 2016’s ‘Cosmic Explorer’.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."
Musiczapgossip.com

The Lathums open to Jake Bugg collaboration

The Lathums want to work with Jake Bugg. The ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ rockers would love to team up with the ‘Lightning Bolt’ star, and they have admitted the 27-year-old singer has been a big inspiration for them. Singer Alex Moore told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “Because...
MusicNME

Måneskin share voyeuristic new video for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Måneskin have shared a new video for their recent single ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – you can watch it below. Directed by Simone Bozzelli, the new visuals from the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest throw viewers through a voyeuristic loop, starring in their own no-filter live show, where forbidden desires are matched with sacrifice.
MusicNME

Torres shares ‘Thirstier’ from upcoming new album

Torres has shared the title track from her upcoming new album ‘Thirstier’ – you can hear the song below. The US artist – real name Mackenzie Scott – is preparing the release of her new LP on July 30 via Merge Records. Torres’ new song ‘Thirstier’ has been released today...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Yves Tumor Releases Outstanding New EP 'The Asymptotical World'

Yves Tumor has released a new EP The Asymptotical World out now on Warp. Following Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind, and one of our best of the year, this project continues along that same musical vein. The Asymptotical World opens with the previously released single “Jackie,” an...
Theater & DanceBillboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Peggy Gou, Icona Pop, Amtrac & More

New music? We've got it. From house to deep house to dance pop and beyond, here are the best new dance tracks out this week. After applying a balm to our collective anxiety last month with the downtempo ballad “Nabi,” Peggy Gou is pulling us back onto the dancefloor with her new track “I Go.” Despite her relatively short tenure in the dance world, Gou is becoming a perennial summer banger-bringer, with hits such as 2018’s “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” and 2019’s “Starry Night” already in her pocket. (Last summer doesn’t count, for obvious reasons.)
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Iron Maiden return with new single, The Writing On The Wall

It's been quite awhile since we last heard new music from metal legends Iron Maiden – six years in total. That wait ends today with the band's new single, the appropriately epic The Writing On The Wall. Written by Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith & frontman Bruce Dickinson, the song was produced by Kevin Shirley with assistance from the band's bassist, Steve Harris.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Faded” by Alan Walker

“I was around 16 or 17 when I put out ‘Fade’ and it started to get huge, global recognition, at least on the internet,” Alan Walker tells. American Songwriter. It was 2014—the English-Norwegian producer and DJ was still finding his voice. Raised alongside the dynamic and ever-evolving culture of the internet, once he started figuring out how to make music, YouTube quickly became the dominant platform… and it raised him all the way to stardom.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

2FeetBino Returns With Yet Another Mesmerizing Single In "Target"

Atlanta artist 2FeetBino has been turning heads as of late and for good reason. After getting a Young Nudy co-sign back in 2018, 2FeetBino has been steadily releasing new music and in 2021, he is expected to do big things. Just a few weeks ago, he released a new song called "Got Me Started" and now, he is following up that track with yet another single, called "Target."
MusicVulture

Willow Sets July 16 for Her Pop-Punk Takeover

Hey! Turn down the volume on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” for a sec and listen to this: Willow Smith is releasing her full pop-punk comeback, Lately I Feel Everything, on July 16. The 20-year-old artist announced the date and title for her fifth album on Thursday, June 24, with a video teaser of an unreleased track. The art has the title carved into a desk violently, rebelliously. While a full track list is still to come, it was revealed that Avril Lavigne is a guest on the record, along with Travis Barker, who supplies drums on the single “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l.” It took only one song for Willow to own the genre at the moment, after years of experimenting with it on early albums including 2019’s self-titled project The Anxiety with partner Tyler Cole. In May, she geared us up with a cover of “Bleed All Over Me,” by Wicked Wisdom, her mom’s former nu-metal band, on Red Table Talk. Crushing genres is simply in her blood.
Musichappymag.tv

Ben Mason opens up about returning to childhood roots for his sound

Singer/songwriter Ben Mason reflects on the lessons learned in his music career and childhood that created his imaginative indie sound. Coming from the release of his album Kanandah, Melbourne artist, Ben Mason chats with Happy about the creative process behind his sound. Deep diving into the memories of his childhood,...
Musicearmilk.com

BEKA's new single "You Got" will inspire and uplift your spirits

Rising pop act BEKA drops an empowering single titled "You Got" which was birthed after she watched Kamala Harris become the first female, African-American, and Asian-American, Vice President in history. The anthemic track is a rousing pop number that displays BEKA's commanding vocals bolstered with layered harmonies and uplifting lyrics. BEKA draws inspiration from the historic event and reminds women across the globe to never say die and always reach for their goals and dreams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy