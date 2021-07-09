Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County
Thanks to Vicksburg's 2020-2021 Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class, the Mission Park Baseball League received new athletic equipment this spring. Each year, the Junior Auxiliary's provisional class, which consists of new members to the organization, comes together to organize a charity project that benefits children in the Vicksburg-Warren community. The 2021 class chose to host "Gift A Glove," which benefited children participating in the Mission Park Baseball League.
