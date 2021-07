DENVER — The MLB announced the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters on Sunday for the 89th edition of the Midsummer Classic. The headlines for the rosters mostly come out of the American League. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is the first player named an All-Star as both a position player and pitcher, the Boston Red Sox have the most All-Stars and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., son of 9-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero, led the MLB in voting.