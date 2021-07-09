Cancel
Quick Take With Aaron D. Spears

Soap Opera Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere you surprised to find out about Justin’s power play for Spencer Publications with Bill in prison? “I would say at some point, it was bound to happen. At the end of the day, he’s working for Bill Spencer, and you know how Bill Spencer is. Justin feels overlooked and this is his time, like, he has arrived. This has been simmering for years now. Sitting behind that desk [when Bill was shot in 2018] felt good. When it comes to the future of the company, you see your best friend, your confidant, leaning toward his sons who were not in the picture when Justin first came around. They weren’t in the picture when the company was faltering and Bill needed help and support. Justin was always there, the right-hand man, whenever Bill had to go off and do x, y and z. It makes total sense that he’d want to take charge.”

