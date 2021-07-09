Cancel
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk Housing Authority eyes partnership with local developer to expand Colonial Village

By Richard Chumney
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — A local affordable housing developer is one step closer to winning a lucrative contract to help build new public housing in the city. The Board of Commissioners of the Norwalk Housing Authority on Thursday voted to begin negotiations with Heritage Housing, a South Norwalk-based real estate firm, to assist in the construction of a planned 69-unit expansion of Colonial Village.

