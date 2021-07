A police chief has apologised “unreservedly” for failings by Greater Manchester Police in the emergency services response to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling gave evidence at the public inquiry into the attack, which killed 22 people.He began by offering condolences to those affected by the events which took place in May 2017. He went on to address the failings of GMP, particularly in coordinating with other emergency services such as the fire and rescue service and paramedics.He said: “The response of so many of our staff, particularly first responders on the night, was exemplary, extraordinarily...