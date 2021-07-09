Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron, injured in chase, is released from ECMC

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was released from the hospital Friday, more than a month after being seriously injured during a car chase in Cheektowaga. A video released Friday by the city showed the 29-year-old police officer, dressed in a navy T-shirt and jeans, being wheeled out the door of Erie County Medical Center, where he was saluted by two rows of fellow officers. Negron received an ovation after he was helped from his wheelchair and stood to shake hands with some of the officers applauding him, before being ushered into a white SUV.