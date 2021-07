Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced that the Quantcast Platform has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. The Quantcast Platform is a new and modern intelligent audience platform that empowers marketers, publishers, and advertisers to know and grow their audiences. By joining the Gartner Customer First program, Quantcast commits to building trust and credibility through encouraging reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased, and direct feedback. Quantcast is the only vendor in Gartner Peer Insights ad tech market to join the program.