Man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at Greeley police during high-speed chase
A 51-year-old Aurora man faces a decadeslong prison sentence following a conviction for shooting at a Greeley police officer during a high-speed chase last year. A Weld County jury last week convicted James Nicholson of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, vehicular eluding and drug possession. A weapons charge in the case was dismissed, according to online court records.www.greeleytribune.com
Comments / 0