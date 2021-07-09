Cancel
Greeley, CO

Man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at Greeley police during high-speed chase

By Trevor Reid
The Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 51-year-old Aurora man faces a decadeslong prison sentence following a conviction for shooting at a Greeley police officer during a high-speed chase last year. A Weld County jury last week convicted James Nicholson of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, vehicular eluding and drug possession. A weapons charge in the case was dismissed, according to online court records.

www.greeleytribune.com

#Shooting#Police#Drug Possession#Attempted Murder#Prison#District Court
