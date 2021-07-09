ANOTHER OPINION: Randolph tenant union fights back over rodent, dumpster problems

Randolph has formed its first tenant union, the Rosemont Square Tenant Organizing Committee, which it appears is about to achieve a quick victory on dumpster issues. Tenants at Rosemont Square, which is in my district, complained collectively about the overflowing trash compactors, and the rats and mice that accompany them. The Board of Health ordered changes made, which were begun recently, and we’ll hold another rally at 5 p.m. July 14 to keep track of progress and implementation.