There's nothing like car chases and exploding cloud-fortresses to get you weepy about the mighty force of sisterhood, eh? Black Widow, the latest showing from Marvel Studios's ambitious Phase 4 rollout, is the first to bring two sister assassins together to helm one of the franchises's box office behemoths. Although the prequel was conceptualized, in part, as a way to right the wrong of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)'s eternal sidelining over the course of 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow ends up a story primarily about family: who makes them, why we fight with them, and why we'll die fighting for them. Initially convinced she deserves to be alone, Natasha learns by movie's end that she has, of course, never really been alone at all. It's a sweet, if kitschy, moral to the story.