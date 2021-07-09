Cancel
Poland Spring, ME

Sunset Concert Series benefits Poland Spring Preservation Society

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

The Poland Spring Preservation Society will host the annual summer concert series at the Gazebo at Poland Spring. The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. The series serves as a fundraiser to support the group’s mission to preserve and restore two historic buildings: the All Souls Chapel and Maine State Building. Take a moment to speak to a volunteer, or one of our staff, if you are interested in learning more about the buildings, the history of Poland Spring, or how to become a member or volunteer.

