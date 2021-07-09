Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Voice biometrics spoof detection catching up, EAB speaker says

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice biometric systems, counter-measures against attacks against them, and our understanding of how well those counter-measures work have come a long way since Robert Redford spoofed a biometric speaker verification in the 1992 film ‘Sneakers,’ attendees of a recent virtual lunch talk presented by the European Association for Biometrics (EAB) heard.

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Recognition#Eab#Eurecom#Audio Security#Tandem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicsaithority.com

SmartMetric Development of Its Fingerprint Anti-Spoofing Technology Is a Breakthrough in the Biometric Fingerprint Industry

SmartMetric, Inc. After many years of research and development of its super thin fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit card, SmartMetric has greatly enhanced its fingerprint scanning technology to provide rock solid anti-spoofing capability. The biometric fingerprint recognition and scanning technology in the biometric industry to date, relies on...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Fime confirms Sybrin passive biometric liveness detection meets PAD standards

Sybrin has announced that its Passive Liveness Detection Software Development Kit (SDK) has successfully passed a compliance test by Fime, meaning it meets FIDO Alliance’s biometrics standards for both Level A and B presentation attacks. In a statement announcing the development, Sybrin said the test by the FIDO-certified laboratory was...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

VSBLTY partners on face biometrics and threat detection data for first responders

VSBLTY and RapidSOS have announced a new collaboration to provide first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access biometrics and other incident data from VSBLTY’s Vector software via RapidSOS. The data will include immediate weapons detection, facial recognition classifying persons of interest (POI), sworn officers, suspects, victims, and...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Apiture selects Enacomm to deliver voice biometrics for online banking

Enacomm recently announced a new partnership with Apiture to bring voice biometrics to financial institutions around the U.S. Following the beginning of the new collaboration, Apiture’s users will have access to Enacomm’s voice biometric and interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities. The integration will not only enable a more secure form...
Technologyarxiv.org

Is Someone Speaking? Exploring Long-term Temporal Features for Audio-visual Active Speaker Detection

Active speaker detection (ASD) seeks to detect who is speaking in a visual scene of one or more speakers. The successful ASD depends on accurate interpretation of short-term and long-term audio and visual information, as well as audio-visual interaction. Unlike the prior work where systems make decision instantaneously using short-term features, we propose a novel framework, named TalkNet, that makes decision by taking both short-term and long-term features into consideration. TalkNet consists of audio and visual temporal encoders for feature representation, audio-visual cross-attention mechanism for inter-modality interaction, and a self-attention mechanism to capture long-term speaking evidence. The experiments demonstrate that TalkNet achieves 3.5\% and 2.2\% improvement over the state-of-the-art systems on the AVA-ActiveSpeaker dataset and Columbia ASD dataset, respectively. Code has been made available at: \textcolor{magenta}{\url{this https URL}}.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Kaizen Secure Voiz voice biometrics, passive liveness detection chosen for contact centers

Contact center service provider Invita Bahrain has selected voice biometrics from Kaizen Secure Voiz for identity verification, speech authorization, speech analytics and digit recognition for passcode entry. KSV’s voice biometrics protect Invita customers against identity theft and fraud, while delivering an improved customer experience, the companies say. The integration simplifies...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Selfie biometrics for online pet sales and financial services among latest remote onboarding launches

The pace of remote onboarding implementations remains steady, with Onfido signing up an online marketplace for its selfie biometrics, while TruNarrative and IDnow have had their technologies integrated by new partners. eID has launched a new onboarding solution, Experian has been declared a leader in the field by an analyst firm, and Smart Engines has won a document-scanning customer, while an Indian insurer has launched an Aadhaar-based digital KYC service.
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Five9 simplifies voice biometrics development for virtual call center agents

Five9 is extending voice biometrics and real-time speech analytics capabilities provided by its partners to its intelligent cloud contact center platform to support low-code development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs). The enhanced no-code development platform Inference Studio platform now includes a new user interface designed to maximize developer best...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Idex Biometrics and Infineon integrate security controller and BSoC to simplify biometric card production

Idex Biometrics and Infineon have partnered to develop a reference design for the architecture of next-generation biometric smart cards. The reference design combines the latest version of Idex’ TrustedBio biometric-system-on-chip (BSoC) and Infineon’s new SLC38BML800 security controller and additional GPIO interfaces. The combination delivers low-latency fingerprint authentication with high accuracy and power efficiency, according to the announcement, while the integration of the biometric sensor, secure element, power management and communications components reduces manufacturing complexity to lower costs and reduce time to market.
Technologyaithority.com

Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication

New solution integrates effortlessly with existing call centre enrolment processes. It is completely transparent for users and enables staff to focus on enhancing service. Thales voice matching supports both fraud detection and seamless authentication of legitimate customers. Thales announces a new voice biometric solution which is part of Thales Trusted...
Softwareaithority.com

Five9 Extends Its Practical AI Solutions For Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics And Agent Coaching

New features streamline the development of Intelligent Virtual Agents and help organizations easily deploy solutions to augment their contact centers with an AI-powered digital workforce. Five9, Inc. an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing...
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

CyberLink, Fingerprint Cards explore biometrics for secure remote and hybrid workforces

In January, 23 percent of U.S. adults were telecommuting, but after a 30 percent drop, only 16 percent were working from home in May, and CyberLink CEO Jau Huang writes for Help Net Security that the emerging hybrid working model could bring with it “new and unexpected challenges” to employee and business security, and give new impetus to biometrics adoption.
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Veridas face biometrics, Sensory edge speech recognition combat video conferencing fraud

Video conference fraud is on the rise, and the software companies providing the service are teaming up with biometrics providers to stop it. Veridas has been selected by Enghouse Interactive to integrate face biometrics with its video conferencing solution. The joint solution allows agents to confirm the identity of customers in remote conversations in milliseconds, with accuracy above 99.9 percent, according to the announcement.
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Cloudastructure to scale facial recognition and computer vision platform after raising over $29M

The computer vision market is taking off, and could have transformative impact on a broad range of industries, according to an IDG survey commissioned by Insight. Against this backdrop, Cloudastructure, which provides cloud-based video surveillance systems including face biometrics to enterprises, has raised $29.6 million in crowd-sourced RegA+ commitments, plus $22 million in exercisable warrants.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

VU Security

VU Security are a cybersecurity company specialized in fraud prevention and identity protection. Its mission is to provide secure digital experiences without friction, both for citizens and businesses, during the digital transformation process. VU Security Biometrics News. Easing biometrics implementation draws $12M Series B for Vu, $1.6M Seed round for...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Active Witness

Active Witness is a state-of-the-art two step authentication access system that utilizes artificial intelligent cameras connected to its powerful cloud service. Only authorized personnel are permitted to enter through a door secured by the AI camera. Active Witness Biometrics News. Alcatraz, Wicket win touchless biometric access control clients, Active Witness...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Multi-cloud environments creating additional security challenges

Tripwire announced the results of a research report that evaluated cloud security practices across enterprise environments in 2021. Conducted by Dimensional Research, the survey evaluated the opinions of 314 security professionals with direct responsibility for the security of public cloud infrastructure within their organization. According to the research, 73% currently...
Technologydronedj.com

Enterprise drone pilot? Automation shift may well change your role

The world of drones is changing – and fast. And these changes, specifically around autonomy and automation, will undoubtedly have implications for many of the commercial pilots around the world – particularly those who fly in the Enterprise space. There will always be a need for qualified drone pilots who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy