Q2 market trends report: After historic first half of the year, are subtle shifts ahead?
As we embark on the second half of the year, there is both statistical and anecdotal evidence we are beginning to see of some signs of a historic "normal" market. While the headlines will reflect on the strength of the first and second quarters compared to a year ago — the Eagle County market is up approximately 75 percent in closed sales from the first half of 2020 and has doubled in dollar volume — we are seeing an increase in inventory coming to market.
