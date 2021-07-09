Cancel
Pfizer COVID booster proposal gets cold shoulder from health officials

By Brenda Flanagan
“Not so fast!” Health officials gave the cold shoulder to Pfizer’s announcement it would seek approval for a COVID-19 booster, a third shot to extend immunity to the coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control and Protection’s director noted Americans don’t need a booster, yet. University Hospital’s Dr. Shereef Elnahal said, “What we’re hearing from the community is, “When is this going to stop? You’re telling me it’s one shot, two shots, more shots … If you’re talking about boosters prematurely, that doesn’t really help with vaccine hesitancy.” Pfizer also announced it’s planning clinical trials for a revamped vaccine that specifically targets the fast-spreading delta variant.

