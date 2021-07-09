Pfizer COVID booster proposal gets cold shoulder from health officials
“Not so fast!” Health officials gave the cold shoulder to Pfizer’s announcement it would seek approval for a COVID-19 booster, a third shot to extend immunity to the coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control and Protection’s director noted Americans don’t need a booster, yet. University Hospital’s Dr. Shereef Elnahal said, “What we’re hearing from the community is, “When is this going to stop? You’re telling me it’s one shot, two shots, more shots … If you’re talking about boosters prematurely, that doesn’t really help with vaccine hesitancy.” Pfizer also announced it’s planning clinical trials for a revamped vaccine that specifically targets the fast-spreading delta variant.www.njspotlight.com
