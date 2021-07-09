Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has been hanging out in the MCU since 2010, often memorable but rarely the star. Her first appearance was, after all, in Iron Man 2: someone else’s movie. Somehow, despite being played by Scarlett Johansson, even Ant-Man snuck ahead of her in line for his own, stand-alone feature — two of them, in fact. Not exactly a complaint; those Marvel movies are solid, frequently clever diversions, a welcome dash of low-stakes nonsense amid so much clashing world destruction.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Ray Winstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Widow#Widows#Rolling Stone#Midwestern Americans#Russians#Soviet#Avengers#Bond#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Country
Norway
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Syracuse.com

Scarlett Johansson pregnant, expecting child with Colin Jost; actress Suzzanne Douglas dead: Buzz

Scarlett Johansson pregnant, expecting child with Colin Jost. Multiple sources tell Page Six that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost. “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” one insider said. The “Black Widow” actress recently sparked baby rumors after limiting appearances and interviews for the new Marvel superhero movie, appearing via Zoom on “The Tonight Show” last month. It will be the second child for ScarJo, who has a 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The Oscar-winning actress married Jost of “Saturday Night Live” fame in October after three years of dating.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: 5 Movies to Watch After the New Marvel Movie

It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans. But finally, Black Widow is here. The first movie of Marvel Scarlett Johansson’s solo was delayed by the pandemic. And now that it’s out there, fans may still be hungry for similar movies. Here are some suggestions from films for fans looking...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Widow had a Tony Stark cameo in one version of the script

Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson has revealed that Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr) originally had a cameo in one version of the movie's script. "I feel bad for the person who asked me this the other day because I said 'there was never any discussion,' but I do remember now that one version of the script prior to me literally had written into it 'The end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha,' but it was old footage," Pearson said in an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Black Widow’ Does Character Justice

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Initially Featured Tony Stark Moment

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed an early version of the Marvel film’s script featured Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Before Black Widow eventually found its way to theaters and Disney Plus, there were rumors that the film was going to feature Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War. On ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson confirmed that was the case very early on:
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Black Widow’ Review: The Superfluous Superhero Film

It was about an hour into the new Marvel film, Black Widow, when I began to question if this film was even necessary. The character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, and I wasn’t sure there was much of a point of a solo film this late into the game. Where was this going to go? What was it building to? If anything, Black Widow serves to answer one lingering question: How’d Natasha get her blond hair in Avengers: Infinity War? That answer does eventually come, so I guess the film is not entirely useless.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Black Widow Interview: Olga Kurylenko Talks Playing the MCU’s Newest Villain

That Shelf News Editor/Senior Critic Victor Stiff has a spoiler-filled chat with Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) about her role in the MCU’s latest entry. Check out That Shelf’s Black Widow review here. Black Widow is currently available in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
MoviesGamespot

Black Widow Writer Didn't Know Who Yelena's Target Would Be In The Post Credits Scene

If you watch comic book movies at all, chances are you've seen dozens of interviews with stars of the dozens of Marvel Studios films and noticed how tight-lipped they are (except Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo). Even the people writing the films are often kept in the dark about certain this, revealed Black Widow writer Eric Pearson in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Spoilers follow for Black Widow's post-credits sequence.
Moviesstardem.com

The blockbuster summer of family continues with the MCU's Black Widow

The word family has been all but trademarked by “F9” this summer, but it is also the theme driving Cate Shortland’s “Black Widow,” unbelievably the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over two years. Of course, the MCU and its chokehold on the entertainment industry never feel too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy