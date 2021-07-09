'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.