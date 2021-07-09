Cancel
Watch: Gregg Popovich Runs Sprints At Team USA Practice

By Dan Lyons
Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest coaches in sports history. It doesn’t hurt that he keeps everyone accountable, including himself. He’s leading this year’s edition of Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The roster is pretty star-studded, with guys like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum leading the way. They’ll be heavy favorites to win Olympic gold once again, but we’ve seen unfocused American teams falter before.

