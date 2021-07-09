Cancel
Harry Kane ‘motivated’ by chance to emulate Sir Bobby Moore

Skipper Harry Kane has scored four goals in England's run to their first major tournament final since 1966 (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Harry Kane has stressed Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy is an opportunity England “have to grab with both hands”.

Kane is preparing to skipper the team in the clash against Italy at Wembley, the Three Lions’ second major tournament final, 55 years on from their World Cup triumph.

It was put to the 27-year-old on Friday that England winning on Sunday would lead to comparisons between him and Sir Bobby Moore, captain of the 1966 team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gaaww_0asRiMcw00
Harry Kane, centre, celebrates after England's 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

And Kane told reporters: “Whenever your name is mentioned in the same company as players like that, it only gives you motivation, gives you confidence.

“Of course it would be an incredible achievement. We’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final. So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands.

“We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we’ve had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.

“We’ve got to be excited for it, we’ve got to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’re going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKjaX_0asRiMcw00
Bobby Moore lifts the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966 (PA). (PA Archive)

Asked if he had allowed himself to imagine what it would be like to lift the trophy at Wembley, Kane said: “I think for sure as players you think of that moment, you dream of that moment.

“Obviously we’re all grounded enough to know we have a very tough game on our hands on Sunday. But there’s a good belief in this team.

“We came close a few years ago (reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup), so to bounce back in this tournament and go one step further has been a great sign, a great mentality that we’ve created. But of course, we all want to win.

“You dream of these moments as a kid, lifting trophies for your country, and we have that opportunity now.”

Kane described what is “the biggest game in my career so far, probably the biggest game of all our careers so far” as an even contest, while emphasising England’s self-belief.

“It’s a real 50-50 game I think,” said the Tottenham striker, scorer of four goals at the tournament so far.

“From our point of view we have full belief in what we have been doing and how we have been setting up, and of course we believe we can win the game. But we also know it will be very tough. They’ve got some great players, some great experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4BCp_0asRiMcw00
Kane has described England boss Gareth Southgate as (PA Wire)

“In any final, in any big game, you have to be on it on all aspects. We know that’s the case on Sunday and hopefully we can swing it in our favour.”

Kane also praised England boss Gareth Southgate, saying: “First and foremost he’s a great person, not just manager – a great person to talk to. He’s a great leader, he’s calm in situations, he’s strong-minded in what he wants to do and where he wants the team to be.”

And regarding England supporters, he added: “Of course a few years ago it was about reconnecting with the fans, and in Russia we definitely did that.

“But then to continue that, and carry on the way we have…Obviously going into a tournament where we play a lot of games at home, it was important to have that connection and we definitely feel like we’ve had that.

“They’ll all be cheering us on around the country and we just can’t wait to hopefully try to win the game for them.”

