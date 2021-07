SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA of San Diego County announced that Todd Tibbits has been named the new President and CEO of the organization. “We are delighted that this exhaustive national search has brought Todd into our YMCA of San Diego County family,” said Kathy Scott, Chair of the YMCA of San Diego County Corporate Board of Directors. “Todd is exactly what our Y needs right now. He brings a proven ability to drive strategic growth and operational excellence in intricate and multifaceted organizations, foster and grow community partnerships, and will provide undisputed value to our donors and members.”