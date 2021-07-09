Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Detectives Arrest 76-Year-Old Palm Harbor Man for Scheme to Defraud

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit have arrested 76-year-old Walter Anderson for one count of Scheme to Defraud.

Anderson was the executive director for FEAST from 2002 until approximately June 2020 and embezzled more than $92,000 in donated funds from the organization.

Detectives were made aware of the theft after the new president of the organization learned of a bank account in the organization’s name. When Anderson was questioned by the new president, he told them he used the bank account for his own personal use and “reimbursed” himself for a loan he provided to the organization.

FEAST is a non-profit business that serves the needy families of north Pinellas County with food staples and assistance in finding special services.

Investigators interviewed Anderson who admitted to using the FEAST account to pay for his own expenses. Anderson paid for car repairs, paid off his credit cards, hired tree services, and paid for roof repairs to his home.

Anderson was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Scheme to Defraud (over $50,000) and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation continues and we will update this story when more details are released.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
