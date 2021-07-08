Cancel
Lake County, OH

Lake County students receive LCRTA scholarships

By Marah Morrison
News-Herald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake County Retired Teachers Association has announced the 2021 recipients of $1,000 scholarships to aid students in their pursuit of a degree in education. The three students are Massey Andrykovitch, who graduated from Wickliffe High School and will be attending John Carroll University; Mary Best, who graduated from Mentor High School and will be attending Cleveland State University; and Madyson Hacking, who graduated from Perry High School and will be attending the University of Mount Union.

