Lake County students receive LCRTA scholarships

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association has announced the 2021 recipients of $1,000 scholarships to aid students in their pursuit of a degree in education. The three students are Massey Andrykovitch, who graduated from Wickliffe High School and will be attending John Carroll University; Mary Best, who graduated from Mentor High School and will be attending Cleveland State University; and Madyson Hacking, who graduated from Perry High School and will be attending the University of Mount Union.