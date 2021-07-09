Cancel
Loudoun could have an ‘Inherit the Wind’ moment

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the July 6 front-page article “School clashes put N.Va. at forefront of the culture wars”:. About 100 years ago, Dayton, Tenn., became famous for joining with self-serving zealots in a legal complaint against a teacher named John Thomas Scopes who had the temerity to expose students to the “theory of evolution.” The ensuing Scopes trial subsequently became the subject of a landmark film named “Inherit the Wind.” The title was a salient message suggesting that outrageous political stunts confronting rationality will attain infamy. Evermore, Dayton became synonymous with a venue for manifesting ignorance.

