Rumors have been swirling that King of the Hill might be getting a reboot, and series voice actor Stephen Root recently addressed the speculation. During an exclusive interview with Pop Culture.com, Root explained that he had read about King of the Hill head writer and executive producer Brent Forrester proclaiming that a revival of the show is coming. He then joked that series creator Mike Judge probably wasn't ready for that news to be shared, as he isn't aware of any concrete plans to bring the show back right now.