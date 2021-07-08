Revered Washington County commissioner Dean Cox dies at 66
An undated photo of former Washington County commissioner Dean Cox. Cox died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a little more than a month after he announced he was stepping down from his role to deal with health issues. (Washington County) — ST. GEORGE — Dean Cox, a fixture in Washington County government for three decades who recently announced he was stepping down as a county commissioner due to health issues, has died. He was 66.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0