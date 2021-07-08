Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, UT

Revered Washington County commissioner Dean Cox dies at 66

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undated photo of former Washington County commissioner Dean Cox. Cox died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a little more than a month after he announced he was stepping down from his role to deal with health issues. (Washington County) — ST. GEORGE — Dean Cox, a fixture in Washington County government for three decades who recently announced he was stepping down as a county commissioner due to health issues, has died. He was 66.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
St. George, UT
County
Washington County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Washington County, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cox
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Commission#St George News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy