Sebastian Fundora is in line for a quick turnaround fight following his impressive slugfest and fourth-round TKO win over Jorge Cota in May. The undefeated 6’5½” junior middleweight contender is still awaiting a confirmed fight date for his agreed-upon 12-round bout versus Spain’s Sergio Garcia. There has been loose talk of the fight taking place later this summer, with Fundora (17-0-1, 12KOs) informing media members over the weekend of a possible August 7 date set aside for the bout.