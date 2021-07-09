Cancel
Entertainment venues in England to make customers use vaccination passports -The Times

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - Entertainment venues in England will force customers to use so-called vaccination passports from autumn to prove they have had either both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test the day before, The Times newspaper reported.

COVID-19 certificates will be required for customers to enter bars, restaurants and nightclubs under plans to tackle a fourth wave of the coronavirus, the newspaper said.

The government plans to lift capacity restrictions on pubs, restaurants and other public events on July 19 in England.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

