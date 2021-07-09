UChicago mourns loss of rising fourth-year student Ilan Naibryf

Editor’s note: The following message was sent July 9 to members of the University of Chicago community from Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen. In this challenging week for our community, we regret to bring you more difficult news. Today, the University of Chicago learned that Ilan Naibryf, a rising fourth-year student in the College, is confirmed to be among those who died in the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, on June 24.