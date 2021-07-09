Cancel
Business

Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title ‘chair’ in place of ‘chairman’.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Reuters

Reuters

