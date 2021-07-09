Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County coroner seeking family of man who died last month

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a man who died in late June. Coroner Bill Yates said Birmingham police found 74-year-old Clarence Edward Watson dead inside of his apartment at 300 Beacon Crest Lane on June 28. Birmingham Police Department was conducting a welfare check on Watson at the request of a neighbor after the neighbor hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Watson, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Yates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy