Jefferson County coroner seeking family of man who died last month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a man who died in late June. Coroner Bill Yates said Birmingham police found 74-year-old Clarence Edward Watson dead inside of his apartment at 300 Beacon Crest Lane on June 28. Birmingham Police Department was conducting a welfare check on Watson at the request of a neighbor after the neighbor hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.