Severe Weather Statement issued for Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY At 306 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Grover, or 36 miles southwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. A spotter 3 miles northwest of Grover in north central Weld County reported quarter sized hail at 2:51 PM MDT SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pawnee Buttes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH