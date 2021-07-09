Ursa & The Major Key at Harborside tonight
PLATTSBURGH — Five-piece combo Ursa & The Major Key will showcase tunes from its new album at tonight's drive-in concert at the Plattsburgh City Harborside Stage. The indie rock quintet, who met as SUNY Plattsburgh students, is comprised of Saranac-born brothers Eli and Nelson Moore on guitar and drums, respectively; Bronx native Edward Morris on bass; Adirondack-born Tyler Bosley on guitar; and Vihan Wickramasinghe, born and raised in Sri Lanka and musically educated in the North Country.www.pressrepublican.com
Comments / 0