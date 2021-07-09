Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.