Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Barbour SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Texasville, or 12 miles east of Clio, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richards Crossroads, Texasville, Millers Ford and Baker Hill.