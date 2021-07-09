Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stephon Gilmore Injury: Patriots Star Gives Update On Quad Recovery

By Logan Mullen
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An interesting subplot of the ongoing Stephon Gilmore-New England Patriots standoff is that the star cornerback actually is not 100-percent healthy. While it’s never been totally clear just how interested the Patriots are in trading Gilmore, they certainly were unable to move him around the draft because of surgery on his quad. But while addressing his contract situation with ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Friday, Gilmore also gave an update on his injury.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Josina Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#England#American Football#Stephon Gilmore Injury#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Jalen Ramsey only ranked as 4th-best cornerback on NFL Network show

Brandon Flowers played cornerback in the NFL for nine seasons — six with the Chiefs, three with the San Diego Chargers — so he’s got plenty of familiarity with playing the position at the highest level. But Flowers made a bit of a bold move in his top-five cornerback rankings for the NFL Network this week, placing Stephon Gilmore at number one despite a disappointing 2020 campaign, and situating LA’s Jalen Ramsey three spots behind him at number four.
NFLmusketfire.com

Patriots can probably rule out Richard Sherman as potential free agent target

The New England Patriots are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place with star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who’s disgruntled with his contract situation. Entering the final year of his four-year deal, Gilmore is slated to make just $7 million next campaign, which is criminal for a player of his caliber.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry

Two former first-round picks have come up in Patriots trade rumors this offseason, with N’Keal Harry‘s request following rumblings related to walk-year cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Harry appears to have a better chance to be out of Foxborough in the near future. The third-year wide receiver generated trade interest earlier this...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Clears Air About Contract Situation With Patriots

Stephon Gilmore is taking a measured approach to his contract situation with the New England Patriots. Gilmore skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and a recent tweet suggested he’s looking for a raise over the $7 million base salary he’s scheduled to earn in 2021 as part of the final year of his contract. But the veteran cornerback on Friday told longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson he’s not pushing for a trade and simply wants his pay to reflect his value.
NFLbostonnews.net

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

I just wanted to hear your opinion on what the Patriots should do with Cam Newton if for instance Mac Jones comes in for the last few games and plays well but not good enough to secure the starting roll going forward. Should he be re-signed to push Mac for the role next year or let him go and let Jarrett Stidham push him but probably not the challenge the Patriots would want for him. Maybe they could bring in an Andy Dalton kind of player to back up but might come in if Mac struggles. - Zach Mulligan.
NFLYardbarker

Despite contract stalemate, Stephon Gilmore reportedly doesn't expect to get traded

Stephon Gilmore skipped New England Patriots minicamp in June over a contract stalemate with the team, renewing NFL trade rumors that surfaced during the 2020 NFL season. It’s not the first time Gilmore became frustrated by his contract. Displeased about not being one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL last year, New England restructured the deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Details Emerge From Patriots’ Plan With Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore’s camp have been fairly quiet about their demands over the past few weeks. Fortunately, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has provided multiple updates on this contract dispute. During an appearance on SportsCenter last week, Fowler said that he believes negotiations between Gilmore and the...
NFLPosted by
Boston

Stephon Gilmore has reportedly not ‘expected to be traded’ by the Patriots during the offseason

The ongoing saga over whether or not the Patriots will still have cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the roster at the start of the 2021 season has its latest update. A wide range of offseason reports about Gilmore and New England have emerged since the end of the 2020 season. One in March claimed it was a “foregone conclusion” that the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be traded. Quickly, those reports were walked back, but only to ramp back up again at the potential of the Patriots trading up in the draft (with Gilmore included as a part of the prospective deal).
NFL985thesportshub.com

What does Stephon Gilmore believe he’s worth?

Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, and there’s still a chance it comes with the Patriots. But the price? It sounds as high as ever. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has emerged at the forefront of the reporting on the Gilmore situation in New England in recent weeks. He has spoken to multiple sources around the National Football League who believe that Gilmore and the Patriots will reconvene before the start of training camp in July in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy