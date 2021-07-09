Stephon Gilmore Injury: Patriots Star Gives Update On Quad Recovery
An interesting subplot of the ongoing Stephon Gilmore-New England Patriots standoff is that the star cornerback actually is not 100-percent healthy. While it’s never been totally clear just how interested the Patriots are in trading Gilmore, they certainly were unable to move him around the draft because of surgery on his quad. But while addressing his contract situation with ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Friday, Gilmore also gave an update on his injury.nesn.com
