Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rivdq_0asRfI3p00

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title ‘chair’ in place of ‘chairman’.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Neutral Language#Ford Motor Co#Gender Neutral Pronouns#White House#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Aerospace & Defenseflyertalk.com

Lufthansa Fosters Inclusive Environment with Gender Neutral Greetings

Lufthansa Group is in the process of dropping “ladies and gentlemen” from their vernacular, in favor of gender-neutral language. The carrier will start referring to flyers as “guests,” and remove gendered language from internal communications and contracts. Flyers aboard Lufthansa Group aircraft will no longer be referred to by their...
Aerospace & Defensenewsbrig.com

Lufthansa airline adopts gender-neutral ‘guests’ greeting

Planes are flying into more inclusive skies. German airline group Lufthansa has dropped welcoming language that includes gendered phrases, including the traditional “ladies and gentlemen.”. The company — which includes Lufthansa, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines — has begun instead referring to customers as “guests” or getting rid of the direct...
Businessbizjournals

Ford joins General Motors in adopting inclusive titles for leadership

The board of directors of Ford Motor Co. has amended its bylaws to replace the title “chairman” with “chair” effective immediately, part of an overall effort to adopt gender-neutral language. Paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission July 9 lists the automaker’s intention to rename some of the...
Detroit, MIcbslocal.com

Ford, GM Update ‘Chairman’ Title To Gender-Neutral ‘Chair’

(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company executives will no longer be known as “chairman” or “chairwoman” but rather just ‘chair.’. The automaker’s Board of Directors voted on July 8 to amend the bylaws and adopt gender-neutral language for these roles. Ford spokeswoman Marisa Bradley told the Detroit Free Press on...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Car Industry News: Ford, GM Push For Gender-Neutral Titles

U.S. automakers Ford and General Motors have replaced their "chairman" title to the gender-neutral "chair" title, a notable step in the historically male-dominated auto industry. The changes come after many large U.S. corporations have promised employees and investors they would amp up efforts for more diversity. A regulatory filing showed...
TechnologyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Man, Gender-Neutral Royal on the List of New Emojis

Unicode Consortium, the organization that debates and creates new emojis, has released its draft list for the year—and it shows a big push to offer gender-neutral options for almost all emojis. The current “pregnant woman” emoji will be able to be customized as a man or a non-binary person, and the current prince and princess will have the addition of a gender-neutral “person with crown.” Most emojis already offer options to switch the gender, but the consortium is still exploring gender-neutral options for the disco-dancing man and the flamenco-dancing woman.
BusinessDetroit News

Rivian delays production start to September, cites chip shortage

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., is pushing back plans to start production of its debut vehicle, which was supposed to begin this month, until September. The startup also shifted the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Gender Parity

An expert explains: Why we need more women in engineering. Royal Academy of Engineering CEO Hayaatun Sillem says the sector needs more female representation to more closely 'reflect the society it serves'. 200 women call on tech giants to prioritize online safety. Here's how. More than 200 women sign a...
Congress & CourtsHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney’s Grandson Loses Appeal in Fight for $200M Inheritance

An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Trafficarcamax.com

Ford recalls 774,696 Explorer SUVs for possible steering control issue

Ford Motor Co. on Friday announced three safety recalls in North America, including nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs for an issue that may result in loss of steering control and thus increase the risk of a crash. The Explorer recall includes approximately 774,696 2013-2017 vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis...
U.S. Politicsrubbernews.com

ITC commissioner outlines antidumping dissent

WASHINGTON—David Johanson, the lone dissenting voice in the recent International Trade Commission determination that the U.S. tire industry is being harmed by low-priced imports from Asia, based his decision on three key points, including the domestic industry's "healthy rate" of profitability during the period under review. The ITC, which consists...

Comments / 0

Community Policy