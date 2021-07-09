Local Sundance events are back in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah. — After a long break last year due to the pandemic, Sundance films are back this summer with local events in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The institute offers free community events for Utahns year-round.

The outdoor screening series is showcasing favorites from the 2021 Sundance Festival. Beginning the weekend of July 14 – 17. Each night during that weekend, there will be several drive-in screenings at Utah Olympic Park. The event is free but you must register your place online .

Schedule :

July 14: Jockey

Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm

After the film for a live post-screening Q&A with director Clint Bentley!

Tickets

Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm After the film for a live post-screening Q&A with director Clint Bentley! Tickets July 14: Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Utah Olympic Park – 9 pm, doors open 8:30 pm

Tickets

Utah Olympic Park – 9 pm, doors open 8:30 pm Tickets July 15: One for the Road

Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm

Tickets

Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm Tickets July 15: Flee

Utah Olympic Park – 9:30 pm, doors open 9 pm

Tickets

Utah Olympic Park – 9:30 pm, doors open 9 pm Tickets July 16: CODA

Utah Olympic Park – 8:30 pm, doors open 7:30 pm

Tickets

There will be screenings all over Salt Lake City on the same weekend, at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Redwood Drive-In Theatre, and Sugar Space Arts Warehouse.

Check out the full calendar of events here.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter