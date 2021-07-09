Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Local Sundance events are back in Park City

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0cAM_0asRf3uB00

PARK CITY, Utah. — After a long break last year due to the pandemic, Sundance films are back this summer with local events in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The institute offers free community events for Utahns year-round.

The outdoor screening series is showcasing favorites from the 2021 Sundance Festival. Beginning the weekend of July 14 – 17. Each night during that weekend, there will be several drive-in screenings at Utah Olympic Park. The event is free but you must register your place online .

Schedule :

  • July 14: Jockey
    Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm
    After the film for a live post-screening Q&A with director Clint Bentley!
    Tickets
  • July 14: Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
    Utah Olympic Park – 9 pm, doors open 8:30 pm
    Tickets
  • July 15: One for the Road
    Utah Olympic Park – 6:30 pm, doors open 6 pm
    Tickets
  • July 15: Flee
    Utah Olympic Park – 9:30 pm, doors open 9 pm
    Tickets
  • July 16: CODA
    Utah Olympic Park – 8:30 pm, doors open 7:30 pm
    Tickets

There will be screenings all over Salt Lake City on the same weekend, at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Redwood Drive-In Theatre, and Sugar Space Arts Warehouse.

Check out the full calendar of events here.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
855
Followers
995
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Park City, UT
Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Sundance, UT
Entertainment
City
Sundance, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Utahns#Q A#Flee Utah Olympic Park#Coda Utah Olympic Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah Film Center announces summer outdoor film series

The Utah Film Center announced its 2021 outdoor film series taking place throughout Salt Lake County. The Center’s main screening location is the Union Drive-In at 7331 S 900 E, Midvale, Utah 84047 (due east of the Belgian Waffle and Omelette Inn). Shows are $5 every Friday and Saturday evening. Screenings start on Friday, July […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bowie, the lost dog in the Kimball Junction area

PARK CITY, Utah. — Bowie is a dog that went missing in the beginning of June near the Skullcandy building in the Kimball Junction area. There are bright neon signs around town asking for information. This rogue pup is still out and about. Trusted Trappers is a volunteer organization that has been following him and […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Fans gather in Utah to support Britney Spears

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Salt Lake City on Wednesday to support Britney Spears during a court battle over her conservatorship. As part of a nationwide protest over the treatment of Spears who lost the right to manage her estate in 2008, more than 50 people came to the Utah […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Road restrictions start tonight on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah. — Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between the U.S. 40/Silver Creek interchange and Kimball Junction from Friday, July 16, at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 19, at 5 a.m, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said in a statement. During this time, crews will perform maintenance work on the bridges over […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

High Valley bus service separates Summit County and Park City Transit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — This month, High Valley Transit launched its fixed-route bus service, fully separating itself from Park City Transit. “The response has been great,” said Summit County Regional Transportation Planning Director Caroline Rodriquez. She is also the interim general manager for High Valley Transit. “I think people are always nervous about change. But […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah DWR is asking the public to report otter sightings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking the public to report any otter sightings in the state. “The data from these sightings will help us update the state river otter management plan,” said DWR Non-game Mammals Coordinator Kim Hersey. If you see a river otter, or its tracks […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

US Ski and Snowboard practices diversity, equity and inclusion

PARK CITY, Utah – U.S. Ski & Snowboard today announced the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Action Plan. The objective of the three-year action plan is to achieve a higher-performing organization with an inclusive culture, equitable systems, and a team that will benefit from a more diverse range of backgrounds, experiences, and views. The […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Adult Soccer hosts mountain-towns tournament

PARK CITY, Utah. — All of the Trailside Park soccer fields were occupied by the Park City Adult Soccer Tournament this weekend. Except, that is, while the Euro soccer finals was on tv since the tournament scheduled a break so the players could watch and, needless to say, stay hydrated.  The tournament isn’t necessarily associated […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

The Lukac Clan: Family unity that enriches the Park City community

PARK CITY, Utah. — To say the Lukacs are family-oriented is an understatement. All seven of Sherri and Karchi Lukac’s adult children showed up for our 10 am. Saturday interview at the Red House. Sherri, Karchi, and their daughters Nicole and Sandra were in person for the conversation. Yet, no amount of distance or time […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Morning glory

Passengers experiencing a Park City Sunday sunrise from on high in one of the half-dozen hot air ballons circumnavigating the Trailside Park area.   Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
LifestylePosted by
TownLift

Silly Sunday Market Spotlight: C.D. Cross

Since 1998, C.D. Cross has used his love for nature, illustration, and graphic design to create the first and original posters for the National Park Service outside of the Work Projects Administration (WPA) images that canvassed the country in the early 20th century. The National Park artwork that he creates can be found in the […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Kids try trail running in Moose On The Loose

PARK CITY, Utah. — The sun had barely come up and race HQ was already set up.  Yesterday’s leg of the Moose on the Loose children’s Park City fun-run trail series was ready and set to go. Three family-friendly, friendly-competition events represent this summer-staple series. The first was in June at the base of the […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

New Lakefront Communities on the Jordanelle

Imagine waking up every day to iconic panoramic views of the Jordanelle reservoir and beautiful mountains. Deer Waters Resort by Holmes Homes is a new development located in Hideout, Utah. Another residential project in Hideout is Deer Springs. If you love Park City’s mountain lifestyle but are looking for something a little quieter, this might […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Henefer Book Locker earns national achievement award from NACo

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — The Summit County Library won a 2021 Annual Achievement Award for their Henefer Book Locker project from the National Association of Counties (NACo). Until the book locker’s inception in 2018, the 1,025 residents of Summit County’s rural town of Henefer had to make a 20-mile round trip to the library in […]
Government Camp, ORPosted by
TownLift

Participation mounts in Mount Hood summer ski/ride camps

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Oregon. — The cool place to be, both literally and figuratively, for many Park City athletes in the summertime is Oregon. For decades, families have proudly send their winter athletes to Mt. Hood to train in the summer due to the abundance of snow that lingers well after it has melted elsewhere around […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Scarlet Skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregate)

Scarlet Skyrocket, also known as Desert Trumpets, bloom in various climates from British Columbia to Northern Mexico. This perennial is a common and versatile wildflower that flourishes in environments from sagebrush fields to forests. The wildflowers are shaped like trumpets, and the deep red color attracts hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. Learn more about Scarlet Skyrocket […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Invitation to celebrate the life of Abbey Peterson Cordery

PARK CITY, Utah. — Abbey was a born-raised-and-stayed Park City local. So when she passed away in her home surrounded by loving family at the height of the pandemic, the whole community gathering to celebrate her life was out of the question. For that reason, and countless others, the opportunity to gather now is a […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Road repairs going on in Park City for the rest of the month

PARK CITY, Utah. — Expect potential congestion throughout Park City for the rest of the month. Crews are conducting basic repairs – milling, paving, and applying slurry seals on streets throughout town. Casey Coleman of Park City Municipal said they plan to finish by July 30. More detail on road closures and pavement projects is […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy