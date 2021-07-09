Jeep Teases Its Forthcoming All-Electric Wrangler Freedom … And More

It’s no secret that Jeep designs its vehicles to go off the road and head for the places where your GPS can’t tell you how to reach your destination. That’s fine because, in off-roading, the journey is the destination. The terrain, of course, varies from region to region. Off-roaders out west revel in rolling through the Rockies while taking in the breathtaking sights across varying elevations. South of the mountains, off-roading is all about open desert spaces, with maximum speeds and maximum heat. However, in areas to the east, the climes are more temperate and see regular rainfall. There, off-roading is a grown-up opportunity to go out and play in the mud.