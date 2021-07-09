Cancel
Jeep Teases Its Forthcoming All-Electric Wrangler Freedom … And More

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of parent company Stellantis' EV Day, Jeep dropped a stunningly vivid preview of where the company sees itself and the iconic Wrangler heading in the future. The gorgeously cinematic two-and-a-half-minute video centers around the story of a couple who meets on the trail in the present day while charging their respective Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. Let's start there and see what Jeep thinks is in store for the present and future.

