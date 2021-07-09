Inflating The Circulating Medium: Cause Or Effect?

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. Reprinted with permission from The American Institute for Economic Research” (www.aier.org) Johnny Lee’s apt warning in his hit song “Lookin’ For Love In All The Wrong Places” suggests you cannot find what you seek unless you know what you are looking for and look in the right place. The same might be said about “inflation.” It turns out that too many people are looking for the wrong response to the relentless expansions of money and credit overseen by the Federal Reserve.