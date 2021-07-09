Some people are lucky to find their calling early in life, and Sylvia Hoeks is one of them. Between her good looks and engaging presence, there’s no doubt that Sylvia was born to be a star. Since making her on-screen debut in 2005, Sylvia has become known all over the world for her work as an actress. She has built a solid resume that includes work in different genres, and she has shown that she has the depth to play a variety of characters. Many people will recognize her most from her role in things like Overspel and See. She is also in the process of working on a handful of other projects that will continue to further solidify her legacy. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sylvia Hoeks.