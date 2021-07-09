Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Bernard E. Haggerty

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard E. Haggerty, 94, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Golden Harvest Nursing Home in Bridgeport. He was born in Good Hope, WV, on October 16, 1926, a son of the late George S. and Barbara Kelley Haggerty. He was married on July 21, 2003, in Oakland, Maryland, to his wife Loraine Vernon Haggerty.Mr. Haggerty is also survived by one son, Danny E. Haggerty and wife Debbie Paugh of Lost Creek. He is grandfather to eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.He was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by his siblings, Calvin Haggerty and Geraldine Gaine, as well as his son, Dennis B. Haggerty.Bernard was educated at the Good Hope Grade School and graduated from Unidis High School Class of 1946. He was a heavy equipment operator for Keeley Construction for over 13 years and then entered I.U.O.E Local 132. While attending school at Unidis he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He was the captain of the basketball team his senior year. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM since 1963, was a Scottish Rite Mason with membership in the Clarksburg Body and a member of the Nemesis Shrine. He was Baptist by faith.Private entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

