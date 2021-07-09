Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 39,382.3 Mn with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled "Diabetes Care Devices Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User", the global diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 39,382.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global diabetes care devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.