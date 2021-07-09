Funds raised to support family of Apple Valley man who drowned

Community members are supporting the family of a 26-year-old Apple Valley man who drowned in Lake Minnetonka July 1, by raising over $16,000 a week after his death. Benjamin A. Garcia Lopez was anticipating the arrival of his first child, a daughter, who was expected to be born during the week of July 5, according to the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/17715ce6 started by Garcia Lopez’s older brother, Carlos Garcia, to help pay for funeral expenses and provide assistance to the family.