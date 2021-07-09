Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apple Valley, MN

Funds raised to support family of Apple Valley man who drowned

By Patty Dexter
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members are supporting the family of a 26-year-old Apple Valley man who drowned in Lake Minnetonka July 1, by raising over $16,000 a week after his death. Benjamin A. Garcia Lopez was anticipating the arrival of his first child, a daughter, who was expected to be born during the week of July 5, according to the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/17715ce6 started by Garcia Lopez’s older brother, Carlos Garcia, to help pay for funeral expenses and provide assistance to the family.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple Valley, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Excelsior, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Chaska, MN
Excelsior, MN
Accidents
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Excelsior, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Obituary#Accident#Charity#Office Water Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Charities
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy