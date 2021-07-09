Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027

The Global Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market Share is slated to reach US$ 1.2 Billion at the rate of 11.8% from 2020 to 2030. With the world getting digitally transformed, the healthcare vertical is no exception. The frequency of testing platforms using AI for rendering usefulness, precision, and simplicity on the part of diagnosis is increasing at an alarming rate. This trend is expected to keep the healthcare vertical on the toes even going forward.