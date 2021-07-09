New Baby? Does Your Newborn Come With An Advance Child Tax Credit?

The countdown is on. The first child tax credit payments are only two days away. This year, eligible US families will get up to $300 a month per kid (calculate your total here) through the end of the year and more money during tax season next year. The child tax credit has long been a part of the annual tax cycle. But this time, most parents will get more money than in the past, as a result of the most recent stimulus bill from March. Previously, the child tax credit had a max amount of $2,000, but it's $3,600 this year. But how can parents track their monthly checks when sent via direct deposit and by mail this week? Will it work just like the stimulus checks?