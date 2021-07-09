New Baby? Does Your Newborn Come With An Advance Child Tax Credit?
A number of Forbes.com readers have some specific questions about Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments, which are set to begin in mid-July. The IRS has some answers. Normally, the IRS would use a taxpayer’s 2020 or 2019 tax return to determine CTC eligibility, but what about a baby born in 2021? Readers A.D., K.K. and J.R. want to know. Each has a baby born earlier this year, while reader A.N. has an upcoming arrival with a due date in September (congratulations to all!). Will their newborns be eligible for advance CTC payments?www.forbes.com
Comments / 0