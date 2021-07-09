Cancel
High-Performance Pigments Market Demand, Recent Trends and Opportunities with Leading Players - Merck Performance Materials, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Horsta Chemicals Zhuhai Co. Ltd.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global High-Performance Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-performance pigments (HPPS) are both organic and inorganic pigments with strong insolubility, heat resilience, color strength, temperature and light speed properties, fastness of bleeding and solvents, and low movement. High-Performance pigments are used in a wide range of outdoor applications, including signage, advertising, and decals. Also, these pigments are used in indoor applications such as floor and wall coverings and specialized labels printing inks such as retort labels, protective inks, metal decorating inks, color filters, and electrophotographic toners used in liquid crystal show. Growing demand for high-performance pigments in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics, and cosmetics is a significant driving force in the growth of the High-Performance Pigments industry. Besides, the strong demand for High-Performance Pigments is driving market growth due to its wide variety of uses, outstanding efficiency, and relatively low environmental effects. Numerous R&D efforts for the production of emerging high-performance pigment innovations such as nano-pigment technology are also driving the market growth.

