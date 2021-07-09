Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.49 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day flat at 74.49 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar today because foreign banks sold dollars for foreign portfolio investors who are looking to invest into initial public offering and the dollar edged lower against major currencies in early Asian trade ahead of the release of US inflation data for June, due later today. This kept investors cautious over the central bank's decision on interest rate hikes. The figure could provide the trajectory for US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes.