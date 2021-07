We’ve all been in situations where we’ve had to dig deep to find motivation to do something that we didn’t want to do. Whether it was getting up before the sun and going for a run or ordering a salad instead of the alfredo, it’s not always easy to push yourself to make a better choice for your health. As physical therapists, we understand that completing your physical therapy routine may be something you sometimes struggle to find the motivation to do, but it’s important that you try to find this motivation so that you can make the fullest recovery possible.