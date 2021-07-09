Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

The global Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls market is expected to reach a value of USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.90%. Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls refers to the flight control systems that use computers to process the flight control inputs made by the pilot or autopilot, and then transmit the corresponding electrical signals to the flight control actuators. The fly by wire mechanism replaces the mechanical linkage, and thus, a precise control system is obtained. The advantages of fly-by-wire include reduction in weight, improved reliability, damage tolerance, and effective control of a highly maneuverable aircraft. Fly-by-wire provides the aircraft with the ability to ensure that the unintended increase in the angle of attack or sideslip are detected and rapidly, and automatically, resolved by marginally deflecting the control surfaces in the opposite way. The increasing size of aircraft fleet globally and the rising demand for components delivering precise controls is driving the demand for Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient components is another major factor for the growth of the Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls as these components reduce the total weight of the aircraft.