Public Health

Post-COVID 2021 Provides Women Their Best Chance Forward Says Arlene Guzman

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

COVID-19 changed how life and work happen after 2020, and many of the existing paradigms about leadership and roles have been upended. That said, there's an expected snapback for folks to go back to the office and life the way that it used to be before the pandemic. However, because there's been so much change, a tremendous amount of new opportunities exist in every industry, and Arlene Guzman believes that they can contribute to the increased representation of women in corporate leadership positions.

